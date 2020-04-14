Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AFCEA International Announces Writing Contest Winners

AFCEA International Announces Writing Contest Winners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Cyber community shares insights about the digital frontier.

Fairfax, VA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The competition was stiff in the first The Cyber Edge writing contest with more than 40 information technology professionals from the military, industry and academia submitting feature articles in hopes of winning. ManTech International Corporation sponsored the competition.

Dr. Bryan C. Ward and Ryan C. Burrow were chosen as the first place winners for their article, “Software Security for Real-Time and Embedded Applications.” The feature delves into how many cyber-physical systems and safety-critical applications domains such as industrial control systems have not seen the widespread adoption of effective software defenses.

Ward is a technical staff member and Burrow is an associate staff member in the Secure Resilient Systems and Technology Group at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory. Their article will be published in SIGNAL Magazine’s June issue and online.

“The COBOL Crisis” was chosen as the second place winner. Written by Midshipman Allison Annick, the feature addresses the challenging issue surrounding the continued use of common business-oriented language (COBOL) in a time when the experts in this computer language are retiring from the workforce. The article is timely as multiple states struggle to respond to a surge in unemployment and other financial benefits applications because of the lack of workers with COBOL skills and experience to run the outmoded systems.

Midshipman Annick is a senior at the United States Naval Academy majoring in cyber operations and minoring in Chinese.

Stephen Wood’s submission, “4 Steps to Bringing IoT Risk Under Control,” was awarded third place in the competition. The article offers recommendations about how companies can minimize the danger to the Internet of Things items in their industrial environments.

Wood is a strategic product manager who uses the insights he has garnered from studying technology market evolution to design security products for Tripwire.

The articles written by Annick and Wood also will be published in future issues of SIGNAL Magazine and online; all winners receive engraved awards and monetary prizes.

Details about the 2021 competition will be available soon. Anyone interested in receiving the information can enter their email address online and will be notified when it is released.

 

###

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

CONTACT: Maryann Lawlor
AFCEA International
7036316179
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.