Content features emerging leaders in military and government IT and Cyber

Fairfax, Va, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AFCEA International’s Emerging Leaders (early career professionals) and SIGNAL Media proudly announce their latest endeavor, the Disruptive by Design podcast.

Every two weeks starting April 3, 2023, host Kimberly Underwood, director of Digital News Media at SIGNAL, speaks with columnists, AFCEA Emerging Leaders and other community stakeholders about the trends they see in technology, how they navigate being an early career professional and what is at stake for defending U.S. and allied interests around the world. “So often, early career professionals, particularly in the tech sector, don’t get the chance to share their voices, perspectives and ideas with the federal technology community at-large. We feel a podcast is a perfect medium to open up the conversation,” said Underwood, who has been with SIGNAL since 2017.

Sandra Jontz, AFCEA’s vice president of Marketing and Communications and chief knowledge officer, added: “Our monthly column in SIGNAL Magazine of the same name, ‘Disruptive by Design,’ has proven wildly popular with readers the world over, so it was a natural leap to widen our reach and connect with emerging leaders and those who should hear their opinions where they’re most comfortable—directly into their earbuds via a podcast.”

The inaugural episode drops on April 3 at Anchor.fm by Spotify and will feature an engaging conversation with Shawn Cressman and Kevin Riviera from AFCEA International’s San Antonio “Alamo” chapter. The two speak about their Texas-sized dreams of getting to Mount Everest base camp, what it’s like to pursue and support information technology in their region and how they got started in IT. “We look at this first episode as the perfect introduction to the energy and enthusiasm our emerging leaders bring to the cyber and IT challenges facing global and national defense communities,” Underwood said, “and anyone making it to Mount Everest base camp (carrying an AFCEA flag no less)—we’re pretty sure our members are going to want to hear what they have to say!”

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

