AFCEA International Names Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, USA (Ret.), as President and CEO

Fairfax, VA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, USA, (Ret.) as the first female president and CEO in the association’s 75-year history. Her appointment is effective January 1, 2022, and she succeeds Lt. Gen. Robert M. “Bob” Shea, USMC (Ret.), who will be retiring after serving for seven years.

Gen. Lawrence has a most impressive military and industry career. She is a leader in defense information technology and communications systems and recently served as a managing director in the Defense practice at Accenture Federal Services.

Her distinguished military career includes service as the U.S. Army’s Chief Information Officer, where she managed the defense enterprise systems, IT infrastructure, command & control solutions and advanced technology. Additionally, she helped develop the Army Cyber Command and worked directly with senior staff members to reduce costs and improve the effectiveness of cyber and other IT solutions.

Gen. Lawrence also served as the commanding general for the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), where her responsibilities included overseeing the Army C4 and Army Enterprise IT functions. During her extensive military career, she had operational assignments in Europe, South Korea, Southwest Asia, and the United States, and led network, C4 and IT functions during military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A longtime enthusiast and supporter of AFCEA, she joined the association in 1980 and currently serves as vice chairwoman on the board of directors, is a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, has been a speaker and panel moderator at several AFCEA International conferences, and is an active participant in Women in AFCEA.

“I am honored for the trust placed in me, and both humbled and ecstatic to be the first woman CEO of this important organization,” Gen. Lawrence said. “I feel like it’s a role I have spent an entire career preparing for and feel incredibly lucky to guide this association’s way forward.”

AFCEA excelled under Gen. Shea’s stewardship, and the association’s members and partners thank him for his innovation, strategic thinking and tireless efforts, said Chairman of the Board, Lt. Gen. William Bender, USAF (Ret.). Gen. Shea’s ingenuity and proven and steady leadership especially helped AFCEA successfully navigate the coronavirus crisis. “Every plane needs a pilot, and AFCEA found a tremendous one in Bob Shea,” Gen. Bender said. “Success starts at the top, and we are grateful for his dedication and service to AFCEA and to our great nation. It has been an honor to serve with him. Going forward, we are fortunate beyond words to have Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence leading AFCEA International to new heights as our next President & CEO.”

Gen. Shea will continue to serve on AFCEA’s Board of Directors as a Permanent Director.

***

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.  

Howard
AFCEA International
(703) 631-6199
hwahlberg@afcea.org

