Affecto Plc – Stock Exchange Release, 18 October 2017 at 9:00, Helsinki

Affecto’s CEO and part of the other management team changes

Affecto’s Chief Executive Officer Juko Hakala, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Iikka Lindroos and Chief Financial Officer Martti Nurminen have decided to leave Affecto. Recent acquisition of Affecto by CGI Nordic Investments Limited (“CGI Nordic”) and swiftly progressing integration of the two businesses have led to double roles at the top management level and to a situation where the three executives have decided to pursue careers outside of the Group.

“Affecto is a great company and community of highly capable professionals across Northern Europe. On behalf of Iikka, Martti and myself – I’d like to thank Affecto and CGI colleagues for our journey as a team. We wish all the best for continuing to build a data driven future for our great customers and people”, says Juko Hakala who steps down from the Chief Executive Officer’s position.

“A fast integration into CGI Nordic is in the best interest of Affecto, and I respect the decision of the departing Group Management to depart at this stage. I would like to thank the CEO, the Deputy CEO and the CFO for their significant efforts and contributions during their tenure in Affecto. During the CEO’s three years several important change initiatives have been launched, the company is back on a revenue growth path and significant capability on different levels of the organisation has been grown and recruited to Affecto”, says Magdalena Persson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Affecto.

Heikki Nikku has been appointed as the Managing Director, Tapio Volanen as the Deputy Managing Director Officer and Charles Gills as the Financial Director of Affecto.

“I would like to thank Juko Hakala and the other departing Affecto executives for excellent collaboration during the acquisition process”, says President of CGI’s operations in the Nordic region and Affecto’s new Managing Director Heikki Nikku.

We want to thank Juko Hakala, Iikka Lindroos and Martti Nurminen for their contribution to Affecto and wish them best of luck in their future endeavors.

Affecto Plc

Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.