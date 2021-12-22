AFFIRM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Affirm Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Affirm Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFRM) on behalf of Affirm stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Affirm has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the “CFPB”) announced that it has launched an inquiry into the payment service offered by Affirm known as “buy-now, pay-later” (“BNPL”). The CFPB issued an order to Affirm, along with four other companies offering BNPL, seeking information about Affirm’s facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting. The CFPB said it is concerned about “accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting,” and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said, “[t]he consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too.”

On this news, Affirm’s stock price declined by $11.74 per share, or approximately 10.6%, from $110.98 per share to close at $99.24 per share on December 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information: