Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Affirm Holdings Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Affirm Holdings, Inc.

Affirm Holdings Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Affirm Holdings, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFRM). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15pm EST (the “Class Period”).

According to the complaint, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on February 10, 2022, Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which it disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to Affirm’s planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. Following the Tweet, Affirm’s share price spiked nearly 10% in intra-day trading. Affirm then deleted the Tweet on February 10, 2022, and released its full second quarter 2022 financial results ahead of schedule. According to the complaint, the full financial results were far less impressive than investors were led to believe from the Tweet. For example, Affirm posted a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share – far worse than analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

Following the news of the deleted-Tweet and subsequent release of the full earnings, Affirm’s share price fell $24.89 per share, or approximately 30%, from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share on February 10, 2022, to close at $58.68 per share on February 10, 2022.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than April 29, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(212) 687-1980
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.