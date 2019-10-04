Breaking News
Home / Top News / Affluent Marketing Inc. Is Springfield, IL newest Marketing firm

Affluent Marketing Inc. Is Springfield, IL newest Marketing firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Springfield MO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Affluent Marketing is opening its doors in the Springfield, IL area. Starting in September 2019 they will be adding to the Springfield job market with a People – Focused, Performance – Driven company culture. Their relationship with some of the largest retailers in the U.S. gives them a leg up in the retail marketing industry. Affluent is focused on representing their fortune 100 clients and creating an enhanced customer experience.

Affluent Marketing is forecasting a successful transition. Owner and Founder Brandon Kirkpatrick is coming to IL from Springfield, MO, where he consistently exceeded qualifications and standards that are required to excel in his market. Kirkpatrick mentored for 7 months and earned his promotion to Account Manager in record time. Kirkpatrick believes “if you allow your leader and manager to mold and shape you into more then you are today, you will be amazed by the personal and financial growth you can achieve in this business.” He attributes his recent successes to 3 words; hard work, diligence, and determination. “Aspirations to grow and expand, diligence to work 110% on my goals daily & determination to achieve my goals no matter what, having a never going to quit mentality.”

When asked what challenges he had to overcome to be successful Affluent CEO and Sr. Director, Kirkpatrick Stated “Myself, learning to control my mental state, my thoughts, my words, and actions. You have to have the mentality that I will become better today than I was yesterday.” Brandon Kirkpatrick, Affluent CEO 

The Affluent team plans to hit the ground running, projecting big numbers for the 4th quarter of 2019. The upcoming holiday season brings opportunities for great new talent and high foot traffic in the retailers. This, plus the drive and determination of the company, sets them up for success in this new market. In the coming month’s Affluent plans to build a team of excellence and focus on creating leaders to help them expand locally and regionally and nationally.

For more information on career opportunities as well as exciting news and updates, visit affluentmarketinginc.com

CONTACT: 901 E. Saint Louis St. 
SUITE 703
Springfield, MO 65806
417-402-8412
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.