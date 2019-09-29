Afghan election sees big drop in voter numbers: unofficial estimate

Afghanistan’s presidential election turnout is unofficially estimated at just over 2 million people or about 20 percent of registered voters, an official said on Sunday, solidifying fears that a low participation rate could marr the vote.
