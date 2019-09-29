Afghan election set to see big drop in voter numbers

At least 2.2 million people voted in Afghanistan’s presidential election with more votes to come, the election commission head Maulana Abdullah said on Sunday, indicating a very low turnout that could mar the result.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
