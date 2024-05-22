A report from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is faulting the government’s parole processes surrounding the resettling of tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees after the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“DHS has a multifaceted but fragmented process for identifying and resolving issues for noncitizens with derogatory information, including [Operation Allies Welcome] parolees. This siloed approach creates potential gaps in DHS components’ responsibility
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama State Dept blocked FBI from arresting supporters of Iran nuclear program in US: Emails - May 22, 2024
- Federal judge temporarily blocks part of DeSantis immigration law - May 22, 2024
- New York Senate Democrat won’t face charges after allegedly shoving lobbyist before committee meeting - May 22, 2024