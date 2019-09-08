Afghan government urges Taliban to stop violence, hold direct talks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged the Taliban on Sunday to end violence and talk directly to his government after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had canceled a planned meeting with the insurgent group over a draft peace accord.
