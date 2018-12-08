Afghan ‘Messi boy’ forced to flee home

The family of an Afghan boy who gained brief Internet fame after being photographed in a shirt improvised from a plastic bag in the colors of his hero, Argentine soccer idol Lionel Messi, has been forced to flee his home after a Taliban attack.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump to nominate Milley as next chairman of Joint Chiefs - December 8, 2018
- Iran’s Rouhani says sanctions may lead to drugs, refugee, bomb ‘deluge’ - December 8, 2018
- China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences - December 8, 2018