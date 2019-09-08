Afghan peace talks dead, U.S. to keep pressure on Taliban: Pompeo

Talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan are on hold and the United States will keep pressuring Taliban militants while providing military support to Afghan troops until it sees significant Taliban commitments, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russians vote in regional elections after biggest protests in years - September 8, 2019
- Turkey cites disagreements with U.S. even as joint Syria patrols begin - September 8, 2019
- Irish PM does not expect Brexit deal before October EU summit - September 8, 2019