Afghan president briefed on draft U.S. Taliban peace accord

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been briefed on a draft accord between the United States and the Taliban and will look at details of the deal before giving an opinion, his spokesman said on Monday, after meetings with the chief U.S. peace negotiator.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong students rally peacefully before brief night skirmishes - September 2, 2019
- Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian pounds Bahamas, menaces U.S. coast - September 2, 2019
- Dozens missing in California boat fire; 5 rescued -U.S. Coast Guard - September 2, 2019