Afghan Taliban deny former hostage’s claims of murder, rape

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) – A Taliban spokesman denied on Sunday accusations by a Canadian man that one of his children had been murdered and his wife raped while they were being held captive by militants who kidnapped them in Afghanistan in 2012.
