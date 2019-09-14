Afghan Taliban send team to Russia after U.S. talks collapse

The Taliban have sent a delegation to Russia to discuss prospects for a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan following the collapse of talks with the United States this month, officials from the insurgent group said.
