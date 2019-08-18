A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a packed wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, the interior ministry said, as violence shows no sign of easing despite hopes for a deal on a U.S. troop withdrawal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong braces for mass anti-government rally - August 18, 2019
- Afghan wedding suicide blast kills 63, amid hopes for talks - August 18, 2019
- Afghan wedding suicide blast kills 63, wounds 182: ministry - August 18, 2019