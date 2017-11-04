Afghanistan moves to block WhatsApp, Telegram messaging services

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s telecoms regulator wrote to internet service providers this week ordering them to block the messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram but it was not immediately clear whether they had complied.
