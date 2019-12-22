Afghanistan’s Ghani wins slim majority of presidential vote in preliminary results

Afghanistan’s incumbent President, Ashraf Ghani, won a slim majority of votes in a Sept. 28 election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday, in a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.
