Breaking News
Home / Top News / AFL Asks: Will Jason Kenney follow the lead of his friend Doug Ford by rolling back rights for working Albertans?

AFL Asks: Will Jason Kenney follow the lead of his friend Doug Ford by rolling back rights for working Albertans?

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Alberta’s largest worker advocacy group warns that Ontario’s present could become Alberta’s future

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Jason Kenney cozies up to Doug Ford at a joint rally in Calgary, the Alberta Federation of Labour is encouraging working Albertans to take a close look at Ford’s troubling track record of attacking and undermining workplace rights and protections – because a provincial government led by Kenney would likely follow the same path.

“Jason Kenney and Doug Ford are birds of a feather,” said AFL President Gil McGowan. “Albertans would do well to pay attention to Doug Ford’s Ontario – because, if we’re not careful, their present could become our future.”

If elected, Kenney has already promised a “Summer of Repeal” that would obliterate key Notley legislation that has greatly strengthened rights and protections for Albertans in the workplace. Doug Ford’s own repeals are a glimpse of this possible future. So far, the Ford government has committed to:

  • Eliminate the expansion and implementation of personal leaves, including the newly implemented domestic violence leave
  • Eliminate the provision banning workers from being required to wear high heels at work
  • Terminate planned increases to minimum wage
  • Cancel Workers’ Compensation Board and Occupational Health and Safety reforms, slashing employer premiums while continuing to cut worker benefits
  • Eliminate provisions ensuring temporary and casual workers receive equal pay for equal work
  • Slash social assistance

 “This week’s Kenney-Ford rally is more evidence of what we already know,” said McGowan. “A Kenney government would follow the same right-wing playbook that is being used by Ford, and yes, Donald Trump. Critics of these new, hyper-conservative politicians have focused on their attacks on women and marginalized groups and their willingness to fan the flames of intolerance. But their playbook also includes attacks on workplace rights and protections. From forcing women to wear high heels at work to cutting back benefits for workers who are injured on the job, Ford’s repeals are inhumane, and they are turning back the clock for workers in Ontario. Given the predictability of this right-wing playbook, there is no doubt in my mind that working people here in Alberta would face the same attacks under a Kenney government.”

For more information:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Janelle Morin

Director of Communications

Alberta Federation of Labour

780-278-3640

[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.