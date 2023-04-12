Vehicle GHG proposal should be revised to account for lifecycle emissions, promote tech neutral competition & uphold consumer choice

Washington, D.C., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) proposal of light- and heavy-duty vehicle GHG emission standards for model years 2027-2032:

“EPA’s proposal to effectively ban gasoline and diesel vehicles is bad for consumers, the environment, our freedom of mobility and U.S. national security. It’s unconscionable that the Administration would propose this knowing full well that China controls 80% of global battery production capacity, and even with robust U.S. investment to fortify our own electric grid and grow our battery supply chains by a magnitude of 10, we will not come close to overtaking China’s dominant position and will be left more dependent and financially beholden to them as a result.

“AFPM supports vehicles and transportation fuels continually moving toward greater efficiency and lower carbon intensity, which is possible through the deployment of carbon capture technology, renewable fuel expansion and more efficient refining processes. We also believe EPA’s choice to fixate on tailpipe emissions rather than full fuel and vehicle lifecycle is a huge error that will stymie investment and artificially cap the potential of carbon abatement for liquid fuels and vehicles on the road today.

“We should all be aiming for individuals and families to have more fuel and vehicle choices, not less, that can fit within their budgets and meet their work and household needs. EPA’s harmful proposal falls well short of that. The Agency should withdraw this rule and work collaboratively with the fuel, petrochemical and vehicle industries to find cost-effective ways to reduce emissions while maintaining competition, U.S. energy and national security, and choice for consumers.”

