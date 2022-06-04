Afrojack & David Guetta Hire ZANE Productions to Break EDM Mold With a Story-Driven Music Video

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Major labels and artists rely on Director ZANE to tell a story.

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spinnin’ Records, a division of Warner Group Music, sought Director ZANE to break free from EDM video clichés for Afroajck & David Guetta’s song, “Hero.” ZANE’s zealous storytelling and unique concepts are well-known in the industry since he started producing and directing videos in 2015. 

The “Hero” music video explores a pair of siblings who lost their parents and now live with their grandfather. The 17-year-old girl has dreams of the big city, while the little brother obsesses over superheroes. By the end of the video, the girl gains the courage to leave home to pursue her dreams, while the brother becomes more interested in real-life heroes, like firefighters and his big sister, than anyone in a comic book. 

The video inspires all who watch it to turn inward to find the true hero. This EDM music video’s innocent nature is a rarity in its genre. Director ZANE communicates the song’s message while visually capturing the audience’s attention. 

“This video allowed us to go beyond pretty faces and slow-motion shots, which most EDM videos lean into. We were able to create a story from start to finish,” said ZANE. “Creating visually elevated, emotionally engaging, and intellectually-captivating videos that resonate in the hearts and minds of people is simply what I constantly aim to achieve as a video director.” 

Earlier this year, Afroajck and David Guetta received a Grammy nomination for the song “Hero.” Check out the “Hero” music video here. 

Director ZANE has worked with several other musical artists such as The Isley Brothers, James Arthur, and Snoop Dogg. No matter the genre or artist, Director ZANE’s focus on storytelling is paramount. With dozens of projects in the pipeline, he will continue to create one-of-a-kind videos. 

About ZANE Productions 
ZANE Productions is an award-winning full-service video production company based in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in commercial videos, music videos, corporate videos, and digital content. They’ve delivered over 250 videos since the Summer of 2015, and they’ve worked with Marvel, Samsung, UFC, Markwins Beauty, Segway, and many more. They aim to produce high-quality videos that are appealing, entertaining, and effective. 

For more information, visit: www.zane-productions.com

Contact: Charlie Moore – charliemoorepr@gmail.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
