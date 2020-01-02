Breaking News
Home / Top News / AFSA to Award $20,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

AFSA to Award $20,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Online Contest Raises Awareness About Fire Sprinklers

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — College can be one of the largest investments we make in our lives, but it doesn’t have to be the most challenging. The American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) is now accepting applications for its popular online scholarship, the AFSA High School Scholarship Contest (afsascholarship.org). The scholarship will award a total of $20,000 to 10 lucky winners. 

The High School Scholarship Contest is open to current 2019/20 high school seniors who wish to pursue a 4-year college degree or 2-year technical education. Ten winners are randomly chosen, and each winner will receive a $2,000 prize that will be paid directly to the accredited educational institution of the winner’s choice, to be used for tuition and/or books for the Fall 2020 semester. To enter, high school seniors can visit afsascholarship.org/high-school-contest where they will read an educational essay with information about fire sprinklers. After reading, the student will then be asked to take an eight-question, multiple-choice reading comprehension test. For each question answered correctly, students will receive one entry into a drawing for one of the ten $2,000 scholarships.  A total of eight entries into the drawing are possible.

The 2019-2020 High School Scholarship Contest is currently open online and will run through 12:00 a.m. Central Time April 1, 2020. Since 1996, AFSA has provided over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to help fulfill the educational dreams of students from across the nation and raise public awareness about fire sprinklers. Over 75,000 high school seniors from across the United States entered the 2018-2019 contest.

For individuals who have already graduated from high school or earned a GED, AFSA also offers its Second Chance Scholarship Contest. Although the 2019 Second Chance Contest has closed, the 2020 Contest will open in April 2020 at afsascholarship.org/secondchance after the High School Contest closes. Those seeking to pursue a college degree or trade school education-including returning military, parents returning to the workforce, as well as high school seniors, are encouraged to enter. The Second Chance Contest offers five $1,000 scholarships annually.

Through these scholarships, AFSA hopes to create greater awareness by educating students who otherwise may not recognize the importance of fire safety in commercial buildings, homes, college dormitories, multi-family residences, and more. For details or to apply for either scholarship, visit afsascholarship.org. 

 ###

About AFSA

Established in 1981, the American Fire Sprinkler Association is an international association representing merit shop fire sprinkler contractors. AFSA is dedicated to the educational and professional advancement of the automatic fire sprinkler industry. Visit firesprinkler.org.

CONTACT: Nicole Duvall
American Fire Sprinkler Association
214-349-5965
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.