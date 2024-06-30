The Biden campaign sent out an email to supporters detailing how they can respond to their friends who are critical of President Biden’s debate performance.
“If you’re like me, you’re getting lots of texts or calls from folks about the state of the race after Thursday,” reads the email. “Maybe it was your panicked aunt, your MAGA uncle, or some self-important podcasters. It’s a tough position to be in, so I thought it might be helpful to send you a few responses.̶
