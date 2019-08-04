After Brexit pledges, British PM Johnson announces cash injection for health

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a 1.8 billion pound ($2.2 billion) cash injection for Britain’s public health system on Monday, seeking to honor his Brexit pledges as he pushes through the country’s departure from the European Union.
