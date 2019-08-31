After Dorian takes a turn, central Florida city breathes sigh of relief

After a frantic week in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, residents of Fort Pierce, Florida breathed a bit easier on Saturday when forecasters said the state’s central Atlantic Coast may dodge a direct hit from the monster storm.
