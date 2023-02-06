New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early the morning of February 6, 2023, followed by a 7.5 earthquake in central Turkey hours later. Preliminary estimates are that thousands of people have been killed or injured, and countless homes and livelihoods have been destroyed.

Action Against Hunger immediately mobilized its emergency response team, including specialists in emergency response logistics; food and nutrition; and water, sanitation and hygiene. In coordination with authorities in both countries, the Action Against Hunger team will assess local needs and help manage earthquake response, including supporting rapid distribution of food, clean water, hygiene products, and shelter.

“Emergency response is a central part of our mission. When people are left without food, clean water, sanitation or even their livelihoods, Action Against Hunger teams work to ensure that disasters don’t become long-term crises,” said Charles Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger USA.



Photo credit: Elif Aysenur Bay / IHA Agency

Action Against Hunger quickly confirmed the safety of its staff in the impacted areas. The nonprofit has been on the ground in Syria since 2008, providing emergency relief to people impacted by conflict and advancing long-term programs to build resilience and prevent hunger for more than one million people.

# # #

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is a nonprofit leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches more than 24 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

CONTACT: Emily Bell Tyree Associate Director of Communications Action Against Hunger +1 917-847-8636 ebtyree-at-actionagainsthunger.org