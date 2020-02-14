After first death, Japan pledges more containment effort; cases increase

Japan on Friday vowed to step up testing and efforts to contain the spread of a new coronavirus after suffering its first death and finding new cases, including a doctor and at least one taxi driver, in different parts of the country.
