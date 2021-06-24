Breaking News
After First Liberty Institute Appeal, Army Issues Favorable Decision for Highly Decorated Army Chaplain

Chaplain Andrew Calvert’s record will now allow for future promotions, assignments after earlier reprimand

FT. HOOD, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Liberty Institute today announced that the U.S. Army agreed not to issue a formal reprimand against Chaplain (Major) Andrew Calvert. The decision clears the way for Chaplain Calvert’s record to be cleared, resulting in the possibility of future promotions and assignments.

“We’re very happy for Chaplain Calvert and we commend the Army for making the right decision,” said Mike Berry, General Counsel for First Liberty Institute. “No service member should ever be punished because of their religious beliefs.”

Chaplain Calvert said, “I am grateful for this favorable decision, and I look forward to continue meeting the spiritual needs of the soldiers with whom I serve.”

Chaplain Calvert had been threatened a career-ending formal reprimand due to comments he made from his personal social media account. Responding to a news article, Chaplain Calvert expressed his religious beliefs and his support for the Department of Defense’s (DOD) prohibition against transgender service members. At the time of his post, Chaplain Calvert’s statements were fully consistent with and supportive of existing DOD policy. Nevertheless, an Army investigator concluded Chaplain Calvert’s religious beliefs violated Army policy and the Army suspended Chaplain Calvert from his duties as chaplain and considered issuing a formal reprimand. First Liberty successfully appealed the reprimand, likely saving Chaplain Calvert’s career and his reputation.

Chaplain Calvert has 16 years of service and has deployed to combat zones numerous times.  His military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star and three Meritorious Service Medals.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at [email protected] or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, [email protected]
Direct: 972-941-4453

