U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- India to purchase over $3 billion defense equipment from U.S. – Trump - February 25, 2020
- After raucous welcome in India, Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale - February 25, 2020
- U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits ‘happiness’ class at Delhi school - February 25, 2020