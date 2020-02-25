After raucous welcome in India, Trump set for talks on trade, arms deals

After a rousing reception, U.S. President Donald Trump sits down with Indian leaders on Tuesday for talks on arms sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in recent months.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Taiwan passes $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy - February 25, 2020
- South Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing, U.S. pledges $1 billion for vaccine - February 25, 2020
- South Korea table tennis world championships postponed over virus fears - February 25, 2020