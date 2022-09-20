Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / After Surviving War, AGBU Musicians Come Together to Celebrate Armenian Resilience

After Surviving War, AGBU Musicians Come Together to Celebrate Armenian Resilience

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

AGBU Artsakh Chamber Orchestra Tours Europe

Solo cellist Sevak Avanesyan performing with Artsakh Chamber Orchestra.

Solo cellist Sevak Avanesyan performing with Artsakh Chamber Orchestra.
Solo cellist Sevak Avanesyan performing with Artsakh Chamber Orchestra.

Europe, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earlier this September, 22 Armenian musicians and their Maestro Gevorg Muradian of the AGBU-sponsored Artsakh Chamber Orchestra set off to show the world that they were back on track two years since the outbreak of the 2020 Artsakh War.

Little did they know that two weeks after their successful European tour, their compatriots in border towns within Armenia would wake up to a similar fate that they did in Artsakh on the morning of September 27, 2020.

Again, Azeri forces unleashed another widespread attack on cities and villages across the line of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulting in over 100 deaths of Armenian service members defending Armenia’s territorial integrity. 

This irony now gives more meaning to the Orchestra’s mission to remind the international community of the indomitability of the Armenian spirit and the music that had been silenced during those 44-days of tragedy, chaos, and loss two years earlier. 

To learn more about the Orchestra and their tour, visit agbu.org.

Attachment

  • Solo cellist Sevak Avanesyan performing with Artsakh Chamber Orchestra. 
CONTACT: Carolina Gazal
Armenian General Benevolent Union
917-745-6022
cgazal@agbu.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.