After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump and a voice for Wall Street in the White House, said on Tuesday he would resign, a move that came after he lost a fight over Trump’s plans for hefty steel and aluminum import tariffs.
