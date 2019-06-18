After the Bell Panel Announces Latest Chicago Event

Boardroom Adoption of Blockchain: What Institutional Investors Think

Chicago, IL, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) The Mankoff Company, a leading FinTech marketing firm, is pleased to announce its latest After the Bell panel discussion on Blockchain to be held in Chicago on July 16, 2019.

This event, Institutional Adoption of Blockchain – Overcoming Barriers to Implementation addresses the challenges of converting blockchain theory into practice within institutions. Discussion points include: How blockchain can be implemented to streamline certain processes; Blockchain-as-a-service solutions; Global perspective: which governments are actively engaged in research, testing and deploying Blockchain technology; DLT solutions with and without digital assets or virtual currencies and barriers to adoption: lack of regulation, banking services available to blockchain organizations; crypto-related insurance underwriting; and robust custodial solutions.

The panel brings together the leading minds in the blockchain universe right now with Alan Savage, Partner, FinTank; Eric Gravengaard, CEO, Athena Bitcoin & CIO, Red Leaf Advisors; Jason Urban, CEO, Drawbridge Lending and Jim Falvey, General Counsel & Chief Regulatory Officer, EMX.

Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company and Founder of After the Bell events says ”We have been producing these crypto-oriented panels for several years now and the number one question asked is how do we get the institutions to buy in to really using blockchain;” she added, “it’s a real challenge and often determines the make or break of start-ups in this space. I’m excited to bring this panel together of experienced practitioners who are open to sharing their knowledge.”

This event is not streamed, video-recorded or audio-recorded. The event will be held at the Athena Bitcoin Headquarters in Chicago and starts at 5:45pm CT on July 16. Immediately following the panel discussion is a networking reception. For further information, go to http://bit.ly/InstiBlockChicago. Special discount code ATBPTNR available.

