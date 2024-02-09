After sweeping Nevada’s GOP presidential caucus, former President Donald Trump has his eyes on the next major contest on the 2024 Republican nominating calendar – South Carolina.

“Is there anyway we can call the election,” a buoyant Trump asked as he pointed to his large double-digit lead in the latest polls in South Carolina.

The Nevada caucus victory by the former president, who is the commanding front-runner for the GOP nomination as he makes his third

[Read Full story at source]