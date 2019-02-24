After Venezuela violence, Pence to meet with Guaido in Colombia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to have his first meeting with Venezuela’s Juan Guaido in Colombia on Monday, Pence aides said, in a signal of support for the opposition leader after a weekend of violence.
