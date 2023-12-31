Therapists and gyms are working both brain and body as the full benefits of fitness are increasingly recognisedTwelve years ago, when he was in his mid-40s, psychotherapist Andrew Keefe found himself in a very stressful job – working with survivors of torture – and really out of shape. Determined to improve, Keefe joined an outdoor fitness class. Hours of burpees and press-ups in London’s Finsbury Park helped him get physically fit, but he was fascinated to discover that his state of mind also completely changed.“Afterwards I would be incredibly relaxed – blissful,” he says. Continue reading…

Read Full Story