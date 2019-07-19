Afya Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Afya Limited (“Afya”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,744,210 Class A common shares at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. Afya is issuing and selling 11,827,256 shares of Class A common shares and certain selling shareholders are selling an additional 1,916,954 shares of Class A common shares. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 19, 2019, under the symbol “AFYA” and the offering is expected to close on July 23, 2019. In connection with the offering, Afya has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,061,631 shares of Class A common shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. are acting as Global Coordinators in this initial public offering, and BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.– Cayman Branch and XP Securities, LLC are collectively acting as Bookrunners in the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc. NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by emailing [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at [email protected]; Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., 540 Madison Avenue 24th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Equity Sales Desk, telephone: 1-212-710-6756 or by emailing [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Banco BTG Pactual S.A.–Cayman Branch at Attention: Prospectus Department, 601 Lexington Avenue, 57th Floor, New York, New York 10022, email: [email protected]; or XP Securities, LLC, Tower 46 | 55 West 46th Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10036.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and became or was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and it does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Afya
Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

