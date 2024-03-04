Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in Selma, Alabama on Sunday where he pledged to fight voter ID laws and other election integrity measures that he deemed “discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary.”

Their appearance marked the 59th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attacks on civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama.

Speaking at a Selma church service to mark the anniversary of the attack by Alabama law officers on ci

[Read Full story at source]