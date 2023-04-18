NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AG Morgan Financial Advisors, LLC, a leading financial planning firm, is pleased to announce the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs. This $1,000 grant is open to undergraduate and graduate students who have a passion for entrepreneurship and a desire to start their own business.

The AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs is awarded to one outstanding student every year through an essay contest. To apply, students are required to submit a 500-1000 word essay that answers the question: “What inspired you to pursue entrepreneurship and what are your long-term goals for your business?” Essays are evaluated by a panel of judges based on creativity, originality, and thoughtfulness.

The winner of the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs is awarded $1,000 in funding to be used towards their education or business-related expenses. While the grant is non-renewable, students are welcome to reapply every year. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on December 15, 2023.

“We created the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs to provide students with the financial assistance and encouragement they need to pursue their dreams of running a successful business,” said Vincent Camarda, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at AG Morgan Financial Advisors. “At AG Morgan Financial Advisors, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship and are committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders.”

AG Morgan Financial Advisors is a full-service financial planning firm that helps clients achieve financial independence by guiding them in making prudent decisions regarding their life goals. The firm creates comprehensive financial plans that map out strategies to achieve these goals. Their team members work tirelessly to create custom portfolios that help clients turn their dreams into reality.

The investment services at AG Morgan include bonds, private placements, stocks, and various types of IRAs. Clients can rest assured that their investment needs are being met by an experienced and knowledgeable team. Additionally, the financial planning services cover college, tax, and retirement planning, as well as money management. The team at AG Morgan understands that each client has unique financial needs and goals, and they strive to provide customized solutions that meet those needs.

James McArthur, President, and Chief Compliance Officer at AG Morgan Financial Advisors, is responsible for ensuring that the firm complies with all regulatory requirements and that clients receive ethical and transparent service. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“At AG Morgan, we are dedicated to providing personalized financial planning services that meet the unique needs of each client. Our focus on client service and satisfaction has earned us a reputation for excellence in the financial industry,” said James McArthur.

The AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs is an opportunity for students to take the first step towards a successful career in entrepreneurship. By providing financial assistance, AG Morgan Financial Advisors is committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders.

Don’t miss this opportunity to pursue your dreams of running a successful business. Apply for the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs today and take the first step towards realizing your dreams. For more information, visit the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs website at https://agmorgangrant.com/.

