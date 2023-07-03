Driven by the growing preference for agave nectar as a versatile flavor enhancer in a wide array of food products such as confectioneries, beverages, baked goods, and dairy items, the Asia Pacific region stands out with a substantial share in the global agave nectar market.

NEWARK, Del, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The agave nectar market is expected to expand from US$ 2, 06,024.0 million in 2023 to US$ 3, 78,776.4 million by 2033. The demand for agave nectar is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033 compared to the CAGR of 2.5% from 2018 to 2022.

There has been a tectonic movement towards clean-label, natural, organic, and healthy food products, and this pattern is predicted to continue in the years to come. Consumer preferences are rapidly shifting towards a healthier and organic lifestyle. This shift plays an important role in the growing surge of demand for natural sweeteners like agave syrup.

A low glycemic index of agave nectar attracts consumers seeking an alternative to traditional sweeteners like refined sugar, owing to the increasing health consciousness of consumers. The increase in demand for diabetic-friendly sweeteners due to the continuous increase of diabetic cases worldwide leads to an increase in demand for agave nectar, a natural sweetener with a lesser impact on blood sugar levels. In the food service industries and kitchens, agave nectar is commonly used in Mexican and Latin American cuisines. This, along with the increase in the mixology trend, leads to an increase in demand for agave nectar.

Agave nectar is predominantly derived from the blue weber species of agave plants that take several years to cultivate and harvest. This limits the regular supply of agave, thereby posing a restraint on the growth of the agave nectar market. Honey, maple syrup, coconut sugar, artificial sweeteners, and alternative low-calorie sweeteners pose serious competition to agave nectar. Lack of consumer awareness about the health risks caused by artificial sweeteners and limited knowledge about the availability of natural and organic alternatives impacts market growth.

The high fructose level in agave nectar can wreak havoc on metabolic health and may contribute to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes if not consumed in moderation. This hinders the growth of the market for agave nectar.

The versatility of agave nectar as a sweetener has led to its increased use in a wide range of food products like bakery products such as coffee cakes, waffles, pancakes, and scones. Marketing efforts and increased product awareness about agave nectar and its applications can help increase demand and market penetration.

A notable trend observed in the market is seeking organic and non-genetically modified organism (non-GMO) products. This trend has also captivated the agave nectar market, where consumers demand organic and non-GMO sweeteners. Some other commonly observed trends in the market are the rise of several e-commerce sites, market expansion and diversification, clean labels, and natural positioning, among others.

Key Takeaways:

Agave nectar market spending in the United States is estimated to have a share of 23.7% in 2023.

The agave nectar market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% through 2023.

With a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period, India is predicted to develop in the agave nectar market.

In 2022, Japan had a 6.0% share of the agave nectar market globally.

The agave nectar market in China is expected to increase, registering a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Germany accounted for 4.7% of the global agave nectar market in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant players in the agave nectar market are increasing their competitive edge by developing promotional strategies, product development, and diversification and formulating new marketing strategies. They are highlighting the product’s nutritional value and sustainability aspect to generate greater demand. FMI expects these players to launch new products to strengthen their foothold in the agave nectar market during the forecast period.

Wholesome Sweeteners, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, NOW Foods, Nekutli Agave Nectar, Madhava Agave Farms, The Groovy Food Company, and Wildly Organic are operating as the key players in the agave nectar market.

These companies offer a diversified range of agave nectar options and emphasize their commitment to quality and purity. These brands focus on ethically sourced and sustainable sweeteners for their consumers. The market is dynamic, with new players emerging and existing players expanding their product offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, the new Spicy Agave Sweetener, manufactured from organic agave that has been combined with Hatch and Guajillo chilies, was released by Monin Americas.

Whole Earth Brands holds the North American organic sweetener brand Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated. The purchase improved Whole Earth’s brand recognition among customers and catered to a sizable international clientele.

Key Segments Profiled in this Market:

By Type:

Light

Amber

Raw

Dark

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Bread

Cakes

Pastries

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarket

Online Stores

Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

