New York, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The news of the arrest by Azerbaijani authorities of prominent Armenian philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, who repatriated to Nagorno-Karabakh after the war in 2020 and briefly served as its state minister, should come as a loud and ominous warning bell to the international community that Azerbaijan is serious about its intentions to wage a retribution campaign on any and all Armenians who have ever participated in the peaceful governance and defense of Nagorno-Karabakh. This high-profile aggression is but one example of countless detentions and crimes against humanity on the ground perpetrated by Azerbaijan.

“This showcase arrest sends a clear message that Azerbaijan is following the same genocidal playbook as its Turkish partner in crime. In effect, nothing has changed since 1915 and we are back to ground zero for the first genocide of the 20th century. International players must take a stand to ensure that all citizens who are forced out of their ancestral homeland leave with dignity,” stated AGBU President Berge Setrakian upon hearing the alarming news of Vardanyan’s arrest.

AGBU calls upon every member of the United Nations Security Council, all heads of state and foreign ministries of the free world to stand up in resounding solidarity to act without delay. The world is watching to see if the levers of the international order are functioning to stop Azerbaijan in its tracks.

Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh must be allowed unimpeded exit from the area. For world powers to demand anything less would be an act of complicity with Azerbaijan to destroy multiple generations of Armenians in a matter of days.

Actions speak louder than words. All practical pressures must be applied now for the immediate release of Ruben Vardanyan and all detainees. The time is now for those nations that promote human rights and peace to intervene on behalf of thousands of Armenians whose lives are in imminent danger.

