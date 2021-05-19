Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AGC Inc. Receives Best Acquisition Award for Adding the Former MolMed into AGC Biologics

AGC Inc. Receives Best Acquisition Award for Adding the Former MolMed into AGC Biologics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Seattle, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced their win of the M&A Award for Best Acquisition, Cross-Border into Italy, presented by KPMG, Fineurop Soditic, and others. This award is dedicated to showcasing the best of the Italian M&A market.

“We are incredibly honored to have received this award,” says AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera. “A tremendous amount of care and skill went into this acquisition from both of the teams at AGC and the former MolMed, and we’re thrilled to be working together as one – continually innovating to meet the growing needs of our customers and their patients.”

The Award Jury, which met in early 2021, ranked the AGC—MolMed acquisition first in the Foreign Category (Cross Border into Italy), and shared their high praises and congratulations. The award was received by Luca Alberici, AGC Biologics General Manager, Milan, in a virtual ceremony on May 13, 2021, which was hosted by Andrea Cabrini, Director of Class CNBC.
  
“The deal emerged after a mutual search that would allow both companies to converge in a Cell and Gene Therapy sector backed by unlimited potential,” says AGC Biologics General Manager, Milan, Luca Alberici. “It’s truly the combination of AGC’s business acumen and the former MolMed’s Cell and Gene Therapy technical acumen that made this partnership so strong from the beginning.”

The award comes two months after the announcement of an expansion to the Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Milan. The site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has industry-unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO’s in the world offering both plasmid production and end-to-end cell and gene therapy services.

About AGC Biologics:
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,700 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

CONTACT: David Self
AGC Biologics
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.