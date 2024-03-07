WICHITA, Kan., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class full stack unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announces the appointment of retired U.S. Army Major General Malcolm Frost to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2024 .

Major General Malcolm B. Frost (Ret) has 31 years of leadership experience in the U.S. Army having provided large-scale strategic and operational oversight in the Indo-Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and the United States. Frost served as the Chief (Director) of Public Affairs where he developed and led all strategic communications plans and rollouts, national media relations initiatives, and community engagement for the Army. As Deputy Director for Operations, he led planning and operations of the U.S. Dept. of Defense and Joint Staff National Military Command Center performing worldwide monitoring, crisis action, and strategic nuclear and current operations functions. As Director of Operations, U.S. Army Pacific, he led operations, training, and development of operational war and contingency plans, theater campaign and security cooperation plans, and exercise development with other Armies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost successfully led the evolution of soldier training programs in peace and war from platoon through 2-star command and leadership level. In his last military assignment, he spearheaded the Army’s initial entry training enterprise and was responsible for annually transforming 130K civilian volunteers into soldiers who are disciplined, fit, skilled, and imbued with values. He also led the Army’s $350M holistic health and fitness revolution including the Army’s first new fitness test in 40 years. As commander of Fort Eustis, VA, he led and was responsible for all operations, training, sustainment, life support and welfare of 22K residents and workers.

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost has been deployed to combat several times in a variety of leadership and command positions. He deployed to Bosnia-Hercegovina as a company commander in 1995 and deployed twice to Iraq as commander of an 800-person Cavalry Squadron operating in Tal Afar during the Surge in 2006-7, and as commander of a 5K-person Stryker Brigade Combat Team operating in northern Iraq in 2010-11. Additionally, he deployed as Director of Operations of a 4K-person airborne brigade task force in Afghanistan in 2002-3.

In addition to a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources Management from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Maj. Gen. (Ret) Frost holds advanced degrees from Webster University and the U.S. Army War College in Human Resources Development and National Security Strategy, respectively. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal x2, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit x3, Bronze Star Medal x3, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal x6 including one for Valor, Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge and Ranger Tab. He is also the recipient of the U.S. Department of State Meritorious Honor Award for reconstruction, civic and humanitarian achievements while serving in Iraq.

AgEagle’s Chairman, Grant Begley, commented, “Major General Frost brings a significant demonstrated track record of senior leadership specifically within operations technology and military defense industries to AgEagle. We believe that his strong experience and unique business perspectives will be an asset to the Company as we continue to expand our market footprint and focus on building sustainable shareholder value.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.:

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com

