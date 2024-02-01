FEDS initial purchase of eBee VISION represents a first in the Middle East

WICHITA (Kan.), Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the Company recently attended the UMEX 2024 Unmanned System Exhibition and Conference January 23-24, 2024 together with FEDS Drone-powered Solutions, a leading drone services and value-added distributor of AgEagle’s high performance unmanned aerial systems.

AgEagle interim CEO, Grant Begley, commented, “Opportunities to educate the public safety and security market on the unique value propositions of AgEagle’s leading edge UAS solutions are invaluable. Attending UMEX 2024 alongside FEDS, our trusted partner and customer, denotes a key milestone in the advancement of our growth strategy as their recent purchase of the eBee VISION marks our first sale in the Middle East, opening a robust new market for our drone systems. We will continue to leverage significant industry events to forge new relationships with potential customers and strategic counterparts as part of our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”

UMEX 2024 is the only event in the Middle East dedicated to drones, robotics, components, and unmanned systems. Over 500 delegates took part in the first day conference, while over 130 exhibitors from 35 countries showcased their products in the three following days, attracting more than 30,000 visitors in total. The conference featured live demonstrations of flying, land, and naval systems.

Rabih Bou Rached, CEO of FEDS Drone-powered Solutions, commented, “At UMEX 2024, our collaboration with AgEagle spotlights a shared vision to advance public safety and security. Through the integration of the eBee VISION and eBee TAC drones, we’re offering solutions that transform how emergencies are managed and security is maintained. We’re equipping public safety and security professionals with the tools for effective oversight and response, enabling them with quicker and more informed decision-making in critical situations and enhanced response and situational awareness. Our goal is to contribute meaningfully to the sector’s evolution, ensuring safer communities through innovative unmanned technology.”

eBee VISION and eBee TAC units are lightweight fixed-wing drones, operated by one person, and deployed in 3 minutes. eBee VISION delivers HD live video insights into rapidly changing environments, even in GNSS-denied conditions, to ensure the success of professional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. eBee TAC Public Safety is a photogrammetry drone that provides 2D, 3D and thermal aerial data over large areas enabling law enforcement, firefighters and emergency services teams to rapidly deploy from a safe distance, capture the scene and make informed decisions on coordinating resources. AgEagle will complete product training with FEDS in Dubai and the desert in Q1 2024.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com

About FEDS Drone-powered Solutions

Based in Dubai, UAE, FEDS revolutionized the Middle East’s commercial space with the introduction of Drones-as-a-service. As the leading drone service provider in the world, FEDS utilizes their DT3 (Drone Tech, Data Tech & Digital Transformation) approach to provide comprehensive drone solutions across all industries that are faster, more accurate and safer. Partnered with Aerodyne, FEDS now acts as a leader in drone and data technology at a global level serving over 35 countries.

