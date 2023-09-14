Represents Ideal Solution for Environmental Monitoring and Conservation Efforts

by Commercial and Government Drone Operators

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that DeltaQuad, a global leader in the development, design and production of electrical, long range Vertical Take-Off and Landing (“VTOL”) drones, is the first to fully integrate AgEagle’s latest sensor innovation, the RedEdge-P™ dual, in its new DeltaQuad EVO.

The EVO is DeltaQuad’s next generation UAV technology offering a wide range of advanced features and exceptional performance. With over four hours of flight time, up to 270 km range, dual payload bays and high quality composites, EVO provides optimal versatility and superior functionality for its global base of commercial and government customers. When equipped with the RedEdge-P dual, the DeltaQuad EVO is empowered to capture imagery that mirrors Landsat 8 and Sentinel-2 satellite bands in just one drone flight and at a higher resolution, making it ideal for plant classification, weed identification, environmental research and conservation and vegetation analysis of water bodies.

Introduced to market in May 2023, the RedEdge-P dual doubles a drone operator’s analytical capabilities with the benefit of a single camera workflow; allows simultaneous capture of up to ten bands; and enables multiple high resolution outputs, such as RGB, crop vigor indices, composites (NDVI, NDRE, CIR) and high resolution panchromatic. Essentially, the new RedEdge-P dual is a blend of AgEagle’s RedEdge-P and RedEdge-P Blue cameras. Its coastal blue band – the first of its kind in the market – is specifically designed for applications such as environmental monitoring, water management, habitat protection and identification of vegetation species and weeds, as well as for differentiating and counting plants, trees and invasive species.

Douwe Zeeman, Chief Executive Officer of DeltaQuad, stated, “Researchers, ocean ecologists, conservationists and commercial and government environmental engineers worldwide are recognizing the immense value of using advanced drone and sensor technologies in lieu of opting for lower resolution satellite photos and slower land surveying equipment for tracking environmental changes and monitoring vital natural ecosystems. We’re very excited to be combining the power and high performance of the EVO with the RedEdge-P dual to offer our customers an all-in-one, cost effective solution that is capable of redefining how environmental monitoring and protection efforts are approached and managed.”

AgEagle Chairman and CEO, Barrett Mooney, added, “Monitoring land and water environments – particularly those in extreme and remote regions of the planet, have long proven to be limited in extent due to the high cost of ground-based sampling and low resolution satellite imagery. Therefore, there is a clear and immediate need to undertake quick and accurate vegetation surveys that are low impact, cost effective and repeatable with high precision – all possible with adoption of advanced drone technologies. When choosing the DeltaQuad EVO paired with AgEagle’s RedEdge-P dual, users can take advantage of our combined capabilities to close the gap in conventional conservation management practices and benefit from actionable data, monitoring environmental change and resources over both short and long timeframes.”

About DeltaQuad

DeltaQuad is a pioneer in long-range eVTOL fixed-wing UAVs, designing and manufacturing its smart technology in the Netherlands since 2012. Focused on continuous improvement, DeltaQuad provides creative and economically attractive solutions for mapping, inspection, and surveillance. They are committed to offering one of the most reliable and user-friendly eVTOL platforms on the market, helping companies across different industries innovate together. For more information, please visit www.deltaquad.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

