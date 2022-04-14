AgEagle Announces Key Appointments to Leadership Team

Michael O’Sullivan Named Chief Commercial Officer and Edouard Rosset Promoted to Executive Vice President of Technology

WICHITA, Kan., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced two key appointments to the Company’s Executive Leadership Team as part of AgEagle’s efforts to optimize skillsets and functionally align the management of its growing global operations. Reporting directly to AgEagle Chairman and CEO Barrett Mooney, Michael O’Sullivan’s current role as Managing Director of the Company’s operations in Lausanne, Switzerland, has been expanded with his appointment as AgEagle’s Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, Edouard Rosset, Head of Research and Development and Head of Operations in Lausanne, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Technology.

O’Sullivan originally joined AgEagle in October 2021 upon the Company’s acquisition of senseFly and was promptly appointed as Managing Director of the subsidiary. At senseFly, he was responsible for managing business operations and leading integration efforts with AgEagle to grow its global footprint. Prior to the acquisition, he served as Head of Global Marketing for senseFly, responsible for overseeing all facets of marketing and business strategy, product management, technical support and training. O’Sullivan brings AgEagle more than two decades of proven leadership and global sales and marketing experience managing key growth initiatives for companies in a variety of industries, including advanced technology and drone markets.

Prior to the acquisition of senseFly by AgEagle, Rosset served as Chief Technology Officer of senseFly where he led the design, engineering and development of senseFly’s pioneering line of e-Bee-branded fixed wing drones. Previously, he spent eight years at Parrot, a leading European drone group offering equipment, services and software. While at Parrot, he served as an R&D engineer and rose through the ranks to ultimately become Propulsion Team Leader. As AgEagle’s newly appointed Executive Vice President of Technology, Rosset is tasked with guiding and directing AgEagle’s global product research and development operations.

“As part of AgEagle’s mission to offer customer-centric, advanced autonomous solutions that drive revenue at the intersection of sensors, flight hardware and software, we believe it is essential that we build an organization which can execute, amplify and propel our business-building strategies forward. These key executive appointments reflect our confidence in Michael’s and Edouard’s proven skill to lead key aspects of our business that are vital to AgEagle’s growth trajectory,” stated Mooney.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle is a global UAV industry pioneer engaged in delivering a unified line of high-performance drones, sensors and software that have earned the longstanding trust and fidelity of customers in more than 70 countries worldwide. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in a broad range of commercial verticals, as well as for U.S. government agencies, all branches of the U.S. military and allied nations. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

