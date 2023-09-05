Barrett Mooney To Present as Part of Drone Visionaries Program

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Barrett Mooney, has been invited to be a featured speaker at Commercial UAV (“CUAV”) Expo 2023 being held in Las Vegas this week.

Presenting “Why Innovation in Commercial sUAS is the Gamechanger for Defense and Public Safety Sectors” as part of CUAV’s Drone Visionaries program on Thursday, September 7 beginning at 11:00 AM Pacific time, Mooney will provide attendees with insight into why innovations borne in the commercial drone manufacturing sector are now being recognized as the critical ends to the means to effectively and efficiently scale drone operations for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance applications in the global defense and public safety sectors.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Who: Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. What: Drone Visionaries: “Why Innovation in Commercial sUAS is THE Gamechanger for Defense and Public Safety Sectors” Where: CUAV Expo 2023, Room 302-303 When: Thursday, September 7, 2023, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Pacific Time

From September 5 – 7, 2023, AgEagle will also be showcasing the Company’s latest innovations in drones, sensors and software in exhibit booth #223.

NOTE TO MEDIA: To schedule on-site interviews with Mooney during the event, please contact media@ageagle.com.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo is the leading international trade show and educational conference for professionals integrating and operating UAVs/UAS. Each year, thousands of end users, hardware manufacturers, software developers, service providers, and innovators convene in Las Vegas for the leading event for the commercial drone industry. For more information, please visit www.expouav.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.