WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerials Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, announces that the Company will be exhibiting at the Milipol Homeland Security and Safety event in Paris from November 14-17, 2023, and during Modern Warfare Week November 13-16, 2023 in the Fayetteville, NC area.

“These international industry events help to shape new relationships with potential customers and strategic counterparts, as well as strengthen our relationships with existing customers and other AgEagle stakeholders. Events of this stature are invaluable to educating the industry on the competitive differentiation and value propositions of AgEagle’s leading edge UAS solutions. Importantly, they provide the opportunity to shine a spotlight on our latest drone innovations, including our new eBee VISION,” stated Barrett Mooney, AgEagle’s Chairman and CEO.

Milipol Paris 2023 is the leading event dedicated to homeland security and safety. The 23rd edition will be held at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre. Its last event welcomed about 800 exhibitors from 65 countries and 21,238 visitors from 138 countries. The Company will exhibit alongside its UK distributor Brigantes, an on-the-man tactical apparel and equipment procurement specialist offering state of the art soldier systems, in Booth H5 N118.

AgEagle will also be featured in Booth H5 L085 as part of the integration with Fischer Connectors’ hub. Fischer Connectors manufactures a next-generation hub military accessory, Fischer KEYSTONE™, which is compatible with AgEagle’s eBee VISION UAS and the Nett Warrior ecosystem. Designed to US Army Next Generation Hub (NGH) standards, Fischer KEYSTONE™ gives dismounted soldiers an easy way to manage the flows of data (USB 2.0 and SMBus) and power (100 W – 5 A max) between sights, sensors, night vision devices, radios, and digital equipment.

“Reliable, simple, does what it’s expected to do: that’s the feedback we receive from customers who have field-tested Fischer KEYSTONE,” stated Olivier Thormann, Product Manager for Fischer KEYSTONE™. “Soldiers already know how to use it – they clip it on, plug it in, and it just works.”

Modern Warfare Week 2023 convenes the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community to both educate and connect through discussions about the future of warfare from a SOF perspective. The event is jointly sponsored by GSOF and USASOC. On November 16, 2023, 10:00AM-6:00PM EST at The Range Complex in nearby Autryville, NC the AgEagle team will demonstrate the eBee VISION UAS, a real-time situational awareness system for security and defense professionals. This 3.5 lbs drone can be easily carried, deployed in 3 minutes, hand-launched, and operated by a single pilot. The team will showcase object detection, tracking and geo-location capabilities in both RGB and thermal views for ISR operation.

Also, for the duration of the event, both the eBee TAC and eBee VISION will be displayed in the exhibitor hall at the Company’s partner Tough Stump Technologies’ booth #417.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

