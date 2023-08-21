Visit AgEagle at Exhibit Booth #223 at Commercial UAV Expo 2023 in

Las Vegas on September 5-7, 2023; And Industry Events in

Australia, Taiwan, Poland, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan and Thailand

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc . (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting in Booth #223 at Commercial UAV Expo 2023 to be held in Las Vegas at Caesars Forum on September 5-7, 2023.

The Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is the leading international trade fair and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial unmanned aerial systems. Industries covered include Construction, Drone Delivery, Energy & Utilities, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining & Aggregates, Infrastructure & Transportation, Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security and Surveying & Mapping. This year’s conference will feature 200+ best-in-class exhibitors, host over 2,500 attendees from over 40 countries and provide engaging keynotes and panel discussions throughout the event. Company officials will be available for one-on-one product demos and discussions and interviews with the media. AgEagle’s customers and business partners are eligible to receive Exhibit Hall registrations at no charge. To arrange free registrations, please contact media@ageagle.com.

In addition, AgEagle has been invited to participate in a number of industry events in partnership with several of its trusted value added resellers from late August through November 2023, and include:

AFAC23 Conference & Exhibition | Brisbane, Australia | August, 22-25, 2023 | VAR: Falcon UAV

| Brisbane, Australia | August, 22-25, 2023 | VAR: Conference on Surveying and Geomatics | Hsinchu City, Taiwan | August, 31 to September, 1, 2023 | VAR: Kang Ying Enterprises

| Hsinchu City, Taiwan | August, 31 to September, 1, 2023 | VAR: Kang Ying Enterprises MSPO 2023 – The International Defense Industry Exhibition | Kielce, Poland | September 5-8, 2023 | VAR : Dilectro | Booth #H-42

| Kielce, Poland | September 5-8, 2023 | : Booth #H-42 DSEI 2023 – Defense and Security Equipment International | London, United Kingdom | September 12-15, 2023 | VAR: Brigantes | Booth #H2-405

| London, United Kingdom | September 12-15, 2023 | | Booth #H2-405 Expondrónica Air Show 2023 | Madrid, Spain | September 27-28, 2023 | VAR: tecniTop

| Madrid, Spain | September 27-28, 2023 | SEECAT 2023 – The Special Equipment Exhibition & Conference for Anti-Terrorism | Tokyo, Japan | October 11-13, 2023 | VARs: JEPICO Corporation and GeoSurf Corporation

| Tokyo, Japan | October 11-13, 2023 | VARs: and Defense and Security 2023 | Muang Thong Thani, Thailand | November 6-9, 2023 | VAR: SKYVIV

“We are looking forward to forging new relationships with potential customers and new strategic business partners, as well as further expanding our relationships with existing customers and other AgEagle stakeholders at these leading trade events over the next three months. The vital role that these types of events provide in helping to educate prospective buyers on the competitive differentiation and value propositions of AgEagle’s leading edge UAS solutions cannot be underestimated. We are especially excited about using these events to shine a spotlight on our latest drone innovations, including our new eBee VISION,” stated Barrett Mooney, AgEagle’s Chairman and CEO.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

